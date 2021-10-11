Last week on Malwarebytes Labs
- Does Cybersecurity Awareness Month actually improve security?
- Police take a piece out of a ransomware gang, but won’t say which one
- Neiman Marcus data breach affects millions
- Windows 11 is out. Is it any good for security?
- Criminals were inside Syniverse for 5 years before anyone noticed
- Facebook shoots own foot, hits Instagram and WhatsApp too
- Twitch compromised: What we know so far, and what you need to do
- Apache fixes zero-day vulnerability in HTTP Server
- What special needs kids need to stay safe online
- Google to auto-enrol users, YouTubers into 2SV
- Stop. Do you really need another security tool?
- US Navy ship Facebook page hijacked to stream video games
- GnuPG fixes a problem with Let’s Encrypt certificate chain validation
- Discord scammers lure victims with promise of free Nitro subscriptions
- Making better cybersecurity training: Q&A with Malwarebytes expert Kelsey Prichard
- At long last, Microsoft is disabling Excel 4.0 macros by default
- Firefox reveals sponsored ad “suggestions” in search and address bar
Other cybersecurity news
- Android malware pretends to be a security update. (Source: BleepingComputer)
- Watch out for fake streams of the latest James Bond movie. (Source: CNET)
- New cyberattacks will involve the use of 5G technology, according to study (Source: Teiss)
- According to a different study, Millennials and Gen Z are bigger cybercrime victims than other generations (Source: Global News Wire)
- Data of 1.5 billion Facebook users were allegedly being sold on a popular hacking forum, and the seller insists that they’re genuine (Source: Privacy Affairs)
- Confluence servers are being targeted by new ransomware called Atom Silo (Source: SDNet)
- Novel RAT involved in Operation GhostShell homes in on global aerospace and telcos (Source: CyberReason)
- EU Parliament votes “No” to biometric mass surveillance (Source: Computing)
- The TSA to impose mandates to help secure rail and subway systems (Source: The Washington Post)
