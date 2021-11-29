Last week on Malwarebytes Labs
- How to defend your website against card skimmers
- Security researchers play peek-a-boo with Conti ransomware server
- Windows 10 chills out, gives sysadmins a break
- Please don’t buy this! 3 gift card scams to watch out for this Black Friday
- Millions of GoDaddy customer data compromised in breach
- Password usage analysis of brute force attacks on honeypot servers
- What is facial recognition?
- Windows installer vulnerability becomes actively exploited zero-days
- “Free Steam games” videos promise much, deliver malware
- Beware card skimmer this Black Friday
- New law will issue bans, fines for using default passwords on smart devices
- Improving security for mobile devices: CISA issues guides
- Google’s Threat Horizons report: Will the straightforward approach get results?
- ICO challenges adtech to step up privacy protection
Stay safe!
